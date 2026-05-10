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ESCAPEZONE has cool new products! Happy to support my good friends who have supported us in difficult times!
May 10, 2026
As some of you know, my friends at ESCAPEZONE have been very supportive of me and our Ivermectin Cancer Group over the past 3 months while we have been under ruthless attack by Canadian Authorities.
So I’m very happy to support them and the high quality products they have! Look at the great reviews!
You can use code Makis10 or mention my name when calling and placing an order, to get additional savings!
Enjoy!
DARKBAGS.COM
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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