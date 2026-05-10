Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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ESCAPEZONE has cool new products! Happy to support my good friends who have supported us in difficult times!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
May 10, 2026

As some of you know, my friends at ESCAPEZONE have been very supportive of me and our Ivermectin Cancer Group over the past 3 months while we have been under ruthless attack by Canadian Authorities.

So I’m very happy to support them and the high quality products they have! Look at the great reviews!

You can use code Makis10 or mention my name when calling and placing an order, to get additional savings!

Enjoy!

DARKBAGS.COM

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