Alberta's Pedophile Premier - Danielle Smith - now on record for providing safe haven for child sex abusers and child rapist doctors while viciously sabotaging a doctor who is helping cancer patients
Jan 28, 2026
RUMORS WERE TRUE: Suspended Nigerian “Dr.” Guilty of Sexual Misconduct Against a Child in Saskatchewan Now Works in Alberta (North Edmonton to be exact)
In Canada, each province has its own medical board, and being suspended in one jurisdiction for sexual misconduct against a child does not mean other medical boards will suspend you as well.
Source: Mocha Bezirgan
My Take…
From now on, I will only refer to Danielle Smith as “Alberta’s Pedophile Premier”.
You know it’s bad when other Canadian provinces are sending their Pedophiles to Alberta because they will be safe and protected here and can practice medicine in peace.
Yes, it’s Danielle Smith’s pedophile mafia of bureaucrats and lawyers who are attacking my Alberta medical license #023044 and trying to stop me from helping cancer patients while child rapist doctors work freely in this province.
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
