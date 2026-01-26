COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith govt supports PEDOPHILIA and Child Sexual Abuse in Alberta. Shame on Danielle Smith supporters and voters - you are the absolute worst!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Jan 26, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith govt supports PEDOPHILIA and Child Sexual Abuse in Alberta.

Kudos to @BezirganMocha for exposing the latest example!!

Shame on every Albertan who ever supported Danielle Smith and still supports her!

You are truly the worst people on earth! Pure evil.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture