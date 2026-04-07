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ESCAPEZONE - FARADAY Bulletproof Backpack with Kevlar - Thank you Escapezone for your amazing support!!
Apr 07, 2026
ESCAPEZONE - The good people at Escapezone have provided me support and protection over the past couple of months and I am forever grateful.
Please support them if you can.
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CODE: MAKIS10
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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