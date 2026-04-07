COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

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ESCAPEZONE - FARADAY Bulletproof Backpack with Kevlar - Thank you Escapezone for your amazing support!!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Apr 07, 2026

ESCAPEZONE - The good people at Escapezone have provided me support and protection over the past couple of months and I am forever grateful.

Please support them if you can.

WEBSITE

CODE: MAKIS10

Give a gift subscription

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