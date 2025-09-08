Subscribe
IVERMECTIN and FENBENDZOLE Testimonial - 43 year old Canadian man clears his PSORIASIS in 3 months!
My Take…
37 mins ago
Dr. William Makis MD
NEWS: Long COVID Hoax? Yale Researchers Find Symptoms Caused by ‘Toxic’ Vaccine Spike Protein
Long COVID Hoax?
21 hrs ago
Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 41 year old man in Japan with Thymoma and Myasthenia Gravis sees improvement in both after 3…
Sep 7
Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 88 year old woman has improving Macular Degeneration, blindness in one eye, and Restless Leg…
Sep 7
Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 45 year old California woman with Stage 4 Breast Cancer reports after 2 months - also uses Castor…
My Take…
Sep 6
Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Health Services has filed a LAWSUIT against the Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner because AHS was ordered…
BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Health Services has filed a LAWSUIT against the Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner because AHS was ordered to release…
Sep 6
Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: I am being CANCELLED, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team spends $100,000s in legal fees to force me to remove "Dr" and…
It's Official, I am being CANCELLED this week by the "Saviour of Alberta", Digital ID Danielle, first of her name.
Sep 6
Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN and MEBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 53 year old Canadian woman with Stage 2 Breast Cancer TNBC with 7.8cm tumor, has no cancer on…
STORY: 53 year old Canadian woman with Stage 2 Breast Cancer TNBC with 7.8cm tumor
Sep 5
Dr. William Makis MD
NEWS: Biden Admin Ignored Covid ‘Vaccine’ Risks While Pushing Mandates, Secret Docs Show
Biden Admin Ignored Covid 'Vaccine' Risks While Pushing Mandates, Secret Docs Show
Sep 5
Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and METHYLENE BLUE Testimonial - Stage 4 Colon and Gastric Cancer patient with 12-19 months to live, is now Cancer…
Sep 4
Dr. William Makis MD
NEWS: A new study finds that flu vaccines have negative efficacy, meaning the risk of getting flu is higher after vaccination
A new study finds that flu vaccines have negative efficacy, meaning the risk of getting flu is higher after vaccination
Sep 4
Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith goes from criminalizing Ivermectin to Digital ID in the span of 2 weeks. What is next for…
Things move fast in the world of corrupt politics.
Sep 4
Dr. William Makis MD
