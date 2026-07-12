There is a WAR on Cancer patients going on…
Big Pharma creates fake social media accounts, steals Cancer Success stories and alters them, poisoning the WELL.
This account is a Big Pharma FRAUD.
Ivermectin? Oncologist? Red Flag.
There are no Oncologists using Ivermectin, and even if there were one or two, they are not on X advertising.
I’ve been watching this account steal my content and then post it and alter it
FAKE TESTIMONIAL - ALTERED STORY:
LINK TO TWITTER POST
STOLEN FROM HERE
Seems like a heartwarming story, right? Wrong.
It was stolen from my Substack, altered and the photo is FAKE.
This is ILLEGAL and I have reported it to Elon Musk and X Support.
This “Ivermectin Oncology” account is in CAMEROON!!!
CONCLUSION:
Big Pharma is poisoning the well of cutting edge repurposed drug use in Cancer.
They will create fake accounts posting stolen and altered content. Once exposed as a fraud, people will say “well everything related to Ivermectin in Cancer must be a fraud too”
SECURITY CONCERNS:
We are under constant attacks.
Florida authorities are being harassed to try to undermine our Cancer Research work
If you come to us asking for help and you then start sharing those communications or details on social media, you will be blocked and banned for life.
You can put yourself at risk any time. It’s a free country.
But you will not be allowed to put anyone else at risk.
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