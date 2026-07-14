CONCLUSION:

If you drink any alcohol (even the occasional glass of wine), you are inflicting FAR MORE toxicity on your liver than Ivermectin.

It took Grok four seconds to conclude: “yes, alcohol is far more toxic to the liver than Ivermectin”.

“alcohol consumption poses a dramatically higher risk of liver toxicity than Ivermectin”

Interestingly, your Oncologist will let you have alcohol, but not Ivermectin, there is a good lesson in that.

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