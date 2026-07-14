What's more toxic: IVERMECTIN or ALCOHOL?
CONCLUSION:
If you drink any alcohol (even the occasional glass of wine), you are inflicting FAR MORE toxicity on your liver than Ivermectin.
It took Grok four seconds to conclude: “yes, alcohol is far more toxic to the liver than Ivermectin”.
“alcohol consumption poses a dramatically higher risk of liver toxicity than Ivermectin”
Interestingly, your Oncologist will let you have alcohol, but not Ivermectin, there is a good lesson in that.
Actually for me. All related oncologist. Cardiologist Oncologist, Urologist Oncologist and Hematologist Oncologist all know I take Mebendazole and Ivermectin.
How much money is created from charities and how many cures are found ?
How to Check Your Vote
https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/crux-votegateuk-legal-proof-of-5-voting-categories/