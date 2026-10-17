Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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VIDEO - Repurposed Drugs are the Future of Cancer Care

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William Makis

VIDEO - Repurposed drugs are the future of cancer care.

Ivermectin may be the most famous but it’s not the only one, there are dozens!

What an exciting time!!

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