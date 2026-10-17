VIDEO - Repurposed drugs are the future of cancer care.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/3263739VIDEO - Repurposed Drugs are the Future of Cancer CareWilliam MakisOct 17, 20263263739ShareTranscriptVIDEO - Repurposed drugs are the future of cancer care. Ivermectin may be the most famous but it’s not the only one, there are dozens!What an exciting time!!SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks15 minutes with Makis MedicineIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeWilliam MakisRecent EpisodesBREAKING NEWS: Alberta’s beloved Premier Danielle Smith announces EXPANSION of the COVID-19 Vaccine program in Alberta12 hrs ago • William MakisINTERVIEW - HEALTH RANGER (Mike Adams) on Decentralize TVOct 20 • William MakisVIDEO - can you convince your doctor or Oncologist to get on board with Ivermectin?Oct 20 • William MakisINTERVIEW: REDACTED: This Ivermectin News will change EVERYTHING for fighting CancerOct 19 • William MakisVIDEO - What is the role of Ivermectin after Cancer Surgery?Oct 19 • William MakisVIDEO - How is Ivermectin used for Cancer Prevention?Oct 19 • William MakisVIDEO - MEBENDAZOLE SafetyOct 17 • William Makis