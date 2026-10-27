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VIDEO - RCMP Police are investigating Alberta Health Services and Premier Danielle Smith and her Ministry of Health for Fraud and Money Laundering!
BREAKING NEWS: RCMP Police are investigating Alberta Health Services and Premier Danielle Smith and her Ministry of Health
Truth always comes out eventually!
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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