Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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VIDEO - RCMP Police are investigating Alberta Health Services and Premier Danielle Smith and her Ministry of Health for Fraud and Money Laundering!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis

BREAKING NEWS: RCMP Police are investigating Alberta Health Services and Premier Danielle Smith and her Ministry of Health

for FRAUD and Money Laundering

exactly as I’ve been saying for years!!!

Truth always comes out eventually!

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