Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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VIDEO - MEBENDAZOLE Safety

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William Makis

VIDEO - Mebendazole goes very well with Ivermectin in many cancers

7 Clinical Trials have been done so far testing safety, including 2 by Johns Hopkins.

Do you know what they found?

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