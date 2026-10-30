VIDEO - Largest Ivermectin in Cancer paper that claimed 84% benefit had problems
My take on the world’s most controversial Ivermectin paper and why you don’t rush to publish something.
It was an easy target for scientific censorship and sabotage.
But scientific censorship is still WRONG.
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VIDEO - Largest Ivermectin in Cancer paper that claimed 84% benefit had major problems - my issues with that paper that was ultimately retracted
VIDEO - Largest Ivermectin in Cancer paper that claimed 84% benefit had problems
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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