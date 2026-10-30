Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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VIDEO - Largest Ivermectin in Cancer paper that claimed 84% benefit had major problems - my issues with that paper that was ultimately retracted

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William Makis

VIDEO - Largest Ivermectin in Cancer paper that claimed 84% benefit had problems

My take on the world’s most controversial Ivermectin paper and why you don’t rush to publish something.

It was an easy target for scientific censorship and sabotage.

But scientific censorship is still WRONG.

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