Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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VIDEO - GENERATIONAL POLITICAL FUMBLE! White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles missed the opportunity of a lifetime

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William Makis

VIDEO - GENERATIONAL POLITICAL FUMBLE!

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles missed the opportunity of a lifetime

when she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer but failed to support repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole

And she’s from Florida!!! 🤯

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