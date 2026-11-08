VIDEO - GENERATIONAL POLITICAL FUMBLE!
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles missed the opportunity of a lifetime
when she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer but failed to support repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Mebendazole
And she’s from Florida!!! 🤯
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VIDEO - GENERATIONAL POLITICAL FUMBLE! White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles missed the opportunity of a lifetime
VIDEO - GENERATIONAL POLITICAL FUMBLE!
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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