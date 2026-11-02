UCP MLA Shane Getson supported the COVID-19 Vaccine injured when Alberta Premier Danielle Smith didn’t, and chose to defend pedophiles and child rapists instead. Shane Getson has now resigned.

UCP MLA Shane Getson was seriously injured by COVID-19 Vaccines.



He attended our event "An Injection of Truth" on June 15, 2024, hosted to support the vaccine injured and children who were injured by the jabs.



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith didn't attend the event, as a big "fuck you" to the vaccine injured, and all the doctors who fought for them and demanded that the COVID-19 Vaccines be stopped for kids.



Albertans, you should have known then that Danielle Smith despised Albertans and would betray you and sell you out, as she did to Mark Carney in 2026.



But few people know that Danielle Smith was extremely upset that at that event, I exposed pedophilia and child sex trafficking at AHS and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.



I exposed 4 doctors who were arrested by RCMP for child sex trafficking but were given their medical licenses back by Alberta's medical board, the CPSA.



Albert de Villiers - sexually assaulted a 7yo boy

Fred Janke - sex trafficked a 5 yo girl, child porn

Ghassan Al-Naami - child porn 6 yo girl being raped

Ziyaad Noor - sex trafficked 13 and 15yo girls



I was told Danielle Smith was extremely upset that pedophile doctors who raped children as young as 5 years old were being exposed at a UCP political event. These child rapists were "good, hardworking doctors" according to Danielle's team.



Turns out Danielle Smith protected pedophiles and child sex trafficking in Alberta as early as 2024, and probably earlier.



And now you know...



You should have never trusted her with the Alberta Independence Referendum...

This is the slide I presented at the UCP event that angered Danielle Smith

Think about that slowly

Danielle Smith defended these child rapists and defended them publicly:

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