Turbo gastric cancer - diagnosis to death in 12 days, tragic story of a 49 yo army nurse Billie-Joe Graham - many cases are being reported after Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccination!
“Turbo cancer” is a non-medical term that has arisen to describe very aggressive and rapidly progressive cancers following Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and suppression of the immune system.
Today’s focus is on turbo gastric cancer.