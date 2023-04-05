Winona Lake, Indiana - 19 year old Hagen Kneep is a 2021 Indiana Junior All-Star basketball player. He is currently a freshman at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.

In late 2022, he had weeks of stomach pain and swelling. In November 2022 he was diagnosed with appendix cancer. (click here)

“The first time surgeons opened up Hagen Knepp’s stomach for a look inside, they stopped what they were doing and stitched him back up. It was too much, tumors everywhere.” (click here)

They went back in on Jan.12, 2023, for a surgery that took 22 hours.

Doctors began by removing his tumor-filled appendix, and kept finding more that needed to go. “They took out my appendix, part of my liver, half my colon. My pancreas, I think that’s gone. What else – my peritoneum, that’s gone. I know there’s more, but that’s all that comes to mind.”

After doctors removed much of his stomach they gave Hagen a chemotherapy bath, heating up a highly concentrated chemotherapy solution and pouring it into his abdominal …