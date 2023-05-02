Philadelphia, PA - 16 year old Kyle Limper died within 24 hours of leukemia diagnosis on April 13, 2023 ( click here )

His father, Ken Limper, initially brought his son to urgent care for back pain after Kyle played basketball before taking him to Jefferson Hospital.

“They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up,” the grieving dad said. “He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed.”

Limper was eventually rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where doctors said the multi-sport athlete’s organs were shutting down from leukemia. Within 24 hours after he arrived at the hospital, he died. (click here)

Omaha, NE - Kavieriona White, 11 year old girl died two days after leukemia diagnosis, died on Feb.16, 2023