On March 31, 2021, Rayna did IVF with 2 embryo transplants and started having difficulty breathing

In June 2021 she was told she was expecting twins, but also told she had a lung mass that was diagnosed a Synovial Sarcoma and was surgically removed

In Oct.2021 she was diagnosed with brain metastasis “the size of a racquetball” which was surgically removed Nov.2, 2021.

Nov.29, 2021 she started 6 rounds of chemo

Dec.23, 2021 her twins were born

May 11, 2022 she had lung surgery for a 2nd lung tumor.

Sep.6, 2022 she had another new lung mass, surgery Dec.31, 2022.

Oct.30, 2022 she did a 3 week stay in Mexico at an alternative medicine clinic

March 2023 she had more chemo, radiation ending in May 2023.

Doctors at MD Anderson said she may have years still to live