Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
38m

Genocide is an ugly business.

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
21m

In the past 5 years, I have diagnosed more colon cancers (yes, my specialty is who actually renders the diagnosis) in individuals under 50... including a HUGE spike <40 than I have in the previously 15 years combined. My "anecdote observations" are not simply anecdotal, its a massive alarm bell.

Dont care about this or that statistical analysis. Such analysis is by default fraught with a bias means to whatever statistical end.

Colon cancer in young populations is massively spiking. Period.

As an aside, also am diagnosing lymphocytic microscopic colitis at an alarmingly high frequency... in men. Prior to COVID, such a diagnosis was so unusual that it prompted a call to the gastroenterologist. Now, its so common, I dont even call.

Granted, numerous daily bouts of watery diarrhea are not as significant as colon cancer, but mRNA shot induced lymphocytic colitis cannot simply be wrote off as a "transient" post shot issue... noone knows the true prognosis.

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