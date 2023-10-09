TURBO CANCER - Brain Cancer Glioblastoma: large tumors, not responding to treatments, recurrence that's more aggressive. KEY features of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Brain Cancers. 16 new tragic cases
June 6, 2023 (above) - Analucia Cabanillas Cespedes was diagnosed with a Grade 3 gemistocytic astrocytoma on June 15, 2021, and a 7.5cm tumor was surgically removed. She went on to pursue nursing school at University of Florida which mandated she take COVID-19 Vaccines.
In May 2023 she was diagnosed with a new brain tumor, a Grade 4 Glioblastoma which is inoperable, has affected her mobility and has confined her to a wheelchair. It is “the size of a pear”.
