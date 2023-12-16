SUMMER OF DIED SUDDENLY - TEACHERS collapsing with Cardiac arrests, blood clots, aneurysms, dying in sleep, Turbo Cancers and Sudden Deaths - 150 TEACHERS Injured & dead (since May 2023)William MakisDec 16, 2023∙ Paid1063321ShareThis is the largest compilation of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Injured & Died Suddenly Teachers ever published.Dec.10, 2023 - Sanford, NC - 40 year old Latoya Coley, a teacher for daycare preschoolers was diagnosed with breast cancer.Dec.7, 2023 - Melbourne, Australia - 57 year old Joseph Papaleo, math teacher, died unexpectedly.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of William Makis.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.