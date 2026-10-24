Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Burman's avatar
Stan Burman
2d

Thank you, Dr. Makis. I am a customer of All Family Pharmacy. With your 25% discount Ivermectin is still very expensive from them. We can only hope that more states make it over-the-counter and that prices come down.

Reply
Share
Ray's avatar
Ray
2d

I've been buying Ivermectn and Menbezodol from India for years. It costs about 20 cents a pill. Indiamart.com look for a retailer that has a history and export license. Maximum per shipment is 500 tablets to clear customs easy. You have to pre pay but use a credit card only so if not received you can dispute the charge.

I use relief Pharmaceuticals.

But there are many other but like anything there are scammers who want your money.

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture