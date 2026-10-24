SOURCE Ivermectin & Mebendazole - SAVE 25% (All Family Pharmacy in Boca Raton, Florida)William MakisOct 24, 20261304117ShareSubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare1304117Share
Thank you, Dr. Makis. I am a customer of All Family Pharmacy. With your 25% discount Ivermectin is still very expensive from them. We can only hope that more states make it over-the-counter and that prices come down.
I've been buying Ivermectn and Menbezodol from India for years. It costs about 20 cents a pill. Indiamart.com look for a retailer that has a history and export license. Maximum per shipment is 500 tablets to clear customs easy. You have to pre pay but use a credit card only so if not received you can dispute the charge.
I use relief Pharmaceuticals.
But there are many other but like anything there are scammers who want your money.