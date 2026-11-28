In the past 10 days:



12 Websites taken down

16 X accounts suspended

5 Facebook accounts suspended



12 Imposter/Scam Websites taken down:

http://drwilliammakismd.com (Nov.20)

http://drmakisw.life (Nov.21)

http://drmakissmed.online (Nov.22)

http://makismedicine.com (Nov.22)

http://drwilliammakisclinic.com (Nov.22)

http://drmakismd.com (Nov.23)

http://makishealthcare.online (Nov.23)

http://makisconsultcenter.online (Nov.24)

http://makishealthclinics.com (Nov.24)

http://makisfoundation.org (Nov.27)

http://makiscancerinstituite.com (Nov.28)

http://drwilliammakishealth.com (Nov.28)



16 X accounts suspended:

@Williamsmakis01

@MoneyRagi6053

@DrWillamsMakis

@DrWilliamMru

@DrWilliammens

@DrWilliamMgctc

@wmakismd04

@WilliamsMkispr

@vick_buttowski

@DrWilliamsit

@WilliamMak55192

@Makwillsmed

@mcgilmedcine

@DrWilliamMak1ss

@MakisMedicineHQ

@makiswmed



5 Facebook accounts suspended: http://facebook.com/Makisinfo http://facebook.com/makiswmed http://facebook.com/61572379312587 http://facebook.com/61574195182160 http://facebook.com/61574494967497 http://facebook.com/1120249881168377



We are coming after every imposter, every scammer and everyone who is harassing, abusing cancer patients and defaming



There are still a few left on each of these platform that are resisting takedown.



We are going after Youtube and Telegram next.



Some of these accounts were created by government lawyers working for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Field Law LLP) and some were funded by the pharmaceutical industry.



We are engaging the Royal Canadian Mounted Police



They are desperate to stop the repurposed drug revolution in Cancer Care that is causing them billions of dollars in losses already, that’s why they are creating accounts to scam & defraud cancer patients.

I show this so people get an idea what I have to deal with and the attacks that are directed at me for helping cancer patients.

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