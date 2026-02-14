COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toki's avatar
Toki
5h

Same here, got some extra fenben pills because my oncology "care team" won't prescribe them. It's costly to stay healthy.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Lisa J's avatar
Lisa J
5h

Ordered this several months ago. I trust Dr Makis judgment. I still have capsules ordered from another supplier, but will be starting the powder in a few weeks. God Bless Dr Makis for getting the truth out to people. 🙏

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture