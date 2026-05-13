SALE - IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE in CANADA
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My favorite Ivermectin and Fenbendazole supply store for Horses is having a SALE right now!
I love horses, they are very precious animals and it’s important to protect horses and make sure they have access to cutting edge medications for Parasites and especially CANCER.
The people at Pleasant Ridge have helped thousands of horses and other mammals over the past few years, and deliver all over Canada.
These are not human medications, they are only for horses and other precious animals.
Love all my horses! The big ones and the littles one, the old ones and young ones!!! ❤️❤️❤️ We are praying for you and your family!
Thank you Dr. Makis, MD. I would take this, but of course I am not a horse. I know that because the US FDA told me so about 5 years ago to protect me from any horse medications.
I will get some for all my horses and my family member's horses, and my friends and other loved ones horses, just in case.