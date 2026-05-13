Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Laura Soetmelk's avatar
Laura Soetmelk
9h

Love all my horses! The big ones and the littles one, the old ones and young ones!!! ❤️❤️❤️ We are praying for you and your family!

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jay mumford's avatar
jay mumford
8h

Thank you Dr. Makis, MD. I would take this, but of course I am not a horse. I know that because the US FDA told me so about 5 years ago to protect me from any horse medications.

I will get some for all my horses and my family member's horses, and my friends and other loved ones horses, just in case.

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