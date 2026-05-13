My favorite Ivermectin and Fenbendazole supply store for Horses is having a SALE right now!

I love horses, they are very precious animals and it’s important to protect horses and make sure they have access to cutting edge medications for Parasites and especially CANCER.

The people at Pleasant Ridge have helped thousands of horses and other mammals over the past few years, and deliver all over Canada.

These are not human medications, they are only for horses and other precious animals.

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