2h

Where can Canadians get these products??

2h

I'm so sorry for your loss. You will meet again in the next life. Your son in law would have done everything to his knowledge to save his wife.

My wife has SCLC. Another poor prognosis. She's 37 and doing her best. We're in hospital now. She's on all the medication Dr. Makis has prescribed. But it has potentially spread to her ovaries. We're not certain without a biopsy, so going ahead with radiotherapy before it gets larger then the 10cm it is now.

But we're in hospital now, as her right hand/arm is not acting normally. My fear is it's in her brain aswell as her ovaries. This would be after all the medication Dr. Makis prescribed. So maybe the one thing you would have got from Dr. Makis is hope, where there is none. I'll say right now, I'm grateful for that alone. But everyone is different. I've taken out loans and done everything I can to save her. Money means nothing. Debt is nothing. Hope and prayer is everything 🙏

