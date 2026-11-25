SALE Black Friday - IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE - All Family Pharmacy BOGO (Buy one Get one FREE!!)William MakisNov 25, 202631114ShareBuy one get one FREE on Ivermectin and Mebendazole!I’ve partnered with All Family Pharmacy to share a great deal with you this Black Friday week.Nov. 23-30, it’s buy one, get one FREE on ivermectin, mebendazole, and hydroxychloroquine.You can request it online at allfamilypharmacy.com/makis or call 561-717-6794LINK:SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare31114Share
Will they send to Canada?
I've been purchasing 500mg Mebendazole 25mg. Ivermectin combo pills from Indiamart but it is a VERY stressful process with NO guarantees the package will make it to final destination. I have a current order for 1,000 pills placed on 10/29/26 and tracking stopped on 11/10 after 'processing through Mumbai airport