SALE Black Friday - IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE - All Family Pharmacy BOGO (Buy one Get one FREE!!)William MakisNov 21, 20261511ShareBuy one get one FREE on Ivermectin and Mebendazole!I’ve partnered with All Family Pharmacy to share a great deal with you this Black Friday week.Nov. 23-30, it’s buy one, get one FREE on ivermectin, mebendazole, and hydroxychloroquine.You can request it online at allfamilypharmacy.com/makis or call 561-717-6794LINK:SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare1511Share
Yay! A good price. Thanks, Dr. Makis.