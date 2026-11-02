Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

RHODE ISLAND LIVE Day 2 - VIC MELLOR for Congress - vote on Nov.3!

William Makis's avatar
William Makis

RHODE ISLAND LIVE Day 2 - VIC MELLOR for Congress - vote on Nov.3!

To get a Florida Cancer Clinic up and running, we need more than Governor Ron DeSantis (who has been amazing).

We need friends and allies in Washington DC.

We need people like Vic Mellor in Congress.

Please vote on Nov.3rd.

Vic is up against a political family that ran the Clinton Foundation and loved to take Island trips to an infamous little island.

Vote like your life depends on it!!

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 William Makis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture