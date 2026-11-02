Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
RHODE ISLAND LIVE Day 2 - VIC MELLOR for Congress - vote on Nov.3!
RHODE ISLAND LIVE Day 2 - VIC MELLOR for Congress - vote on Nov.3!
To get a Florida Cancer Clinic up and running, we need more than Governor Ron DeSantis (who has been amazing).
We need friends and allies in Washington DC.
We need people like Vic Mellor in Congress.
Please vote on Nov.3rd.
Vic is up against a political family that ran the Clinton Foundation and loved to take Island trips to an infamous little island.
Vote like your life depends on it!!
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes