RESEARCH - Ivermectin in Alzheimer's Disease - 2025 Iranian paper on rats
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Thank you, Dr. M. My 80 year old mom has been dealing with cognitive decline. She started taking 12mg of ivermectin a day, we saw an improvement after about 5 days but that improvement has seemed to plateau. Was thinking maybe try 24mg a day and this research article tells me would be a good idea to try that. Thank you for everything you do!
I'm winging it until your in Florida. Then I'll see you I hope and pray. Been in touch with who I assume is your assistant in the meanwhile. I've been getting your emails since before all this mess started with your province, etc(I'm Canadian as well 😪). See you in Florida. God speed...