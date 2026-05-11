PHOTO: National Citizens Inquiry, March 8, 2025

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.



I testified on Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines causing Turbo Cancers in children.



There are 21 cases documented so far in VAERS.



Nothing has been done to protect children.



Every child who took a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine has a significantly increased risk of developing Cancer over their lifetime.



The mechanisms are now being published in peer reviewed medical literature.

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