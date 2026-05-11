PHOTO: National Citizens Inquiry, March 8, 2025, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. I testified on Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines causing Turbo Cancer in Children
PHOTO: National Citizens Inquiry, March 8, 2025
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
I testified on Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines causing Turbo Cancers in children.
There are 21 cases documented so far in VAERS.
Nothing has been done to protect children.
Every child who took a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine has a significantly increased risk of developing Cancer over their lifetime.
The mechanisms are now being published in peer reviewed medical literature.
When is someone going to be held accountable for this unmitigated disaster? 🥺
More importantly, how can we help these children? Dr. Peter McCullough Protocol has been proven to reverse the COVID vaccine and/or those who were severely infected with COVID by removing the spike proteins in the body and help repair the DNA which is causing these turbo cancers. Dr.McCullough states to take a combination of Nattokinase, Turmeric Curcumin, and Bromelain daily for at least 3 months to 1 year depending on the severity of the spike proteins in the body.
However, he just branded these combination of medications 3-in-1 to one. It is called “Ultimate Spike Detox” 3-in-1 by “The Wellness Company” which is a company created by a combination of doctors towards holistic wellness. This is where anyone can purchase the Ultimate Spike Detox on this website www.twc.health and go to his webpage www.McCulloughfnd.org to learn more about the truth and what is happening. Dr. McCullough and Dr. Makis are not in competition, but instead complement each other fighting these man-made illnesses. In fact, they have often quoted in each in their findings and protocols. Good Luck everyone.
Now let’s help the children in reversing this man-made awful bio weapon…. This is medical warfare without the medical freedom of speech