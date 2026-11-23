NEWS: We've hit 700,000 followers on X!! Closing in on 200,000 on Substack...William MakisNov 23, 2026163478ShareBREAKING NEWS: We’ve hit 700,000 followers!Thank you everyone!! This is an incredible milestone.I am honored and humbled by your support.I feel truly blessed to be here with all of you.God bless you all! SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare163478Share
There are many top doctors in USA. Top surgeons, top hips & knee doctors and so on. You are the top Ivermectin Fenbendazole Anti-Cancer doctor. Congratulations on 700000 at X.
Awesome! Well done DrMakis!