I remember reporting Julie Powell’s “sudden death”.



Cardiac arrest at home. Died Oct.26, 2022, NY.



Shortly before her death, she posted she was “suffering from COVID-19“. Fully vaccinated.



This post makes me think of the fake COVID death charts posted recently by @IanCopeland5.



Julie believed those fake charts, that the unvaccinated were “dying in legions”. They were not.



The COVID death charts were fraudulent and were used to scare people exactly like Julie into taking COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines she didn’t need.



The jabs destroyed her immune system and her heart.



I would assume she had taken at least 3 or 4 mRNA jabs before she died.



It’s sad that Julie was so thoroughly brainwashed that she wished death on people who smartly avoided a toxic injection.