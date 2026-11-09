Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
2h

I do not want anyone to have cancer. Even this man who operates under ignorance. I hope somehow he makes it. It is horrifying how many people are coming up with cancer now. Our friends with cancer who do the makis protocol or similar and most do combine it with conventional cut burn and poison, are still alive. It seems we have buried the others who poo poo adding alternative. Who knows about this man but I bet he is not a very critical thinker or curious

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blaine paddock's avatar
blaine paddock
2h

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