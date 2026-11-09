Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause Turbo Cancer, including Leukemia



Tragically, there are many COVID-19 Vaccinated now who are getting "priority in hospitals", the same priority they tried to deny the unvaccinated in 2021.



How quickly life can change.



One day you are advocating for the unvaccinated to be denied hospital care, and the next you are dying of leukemia after taking contaminated vaccines you wanted to force others to take.



Never, ever wish harm on others.



I can think of quite a few who wished harm on me, my medical license, or my family, who are no longer with us.



The price often paid for wishing harm on others is extremely high.

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