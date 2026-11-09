Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause Turbo Cancer, including Leukemia
Tragically, there are many COVID-19 Vaccinated now who are getting "priority in hospitals", the same priority they tried to deny the unvaccinated in 2021.
How quickly life can change.
One day you are advocating for the unvaccinated to be denied hospital care, and the next you are dying of leukemia after taking contaminated vaccines you wanted to force others to take.
Never, ever wish harm on others.
I can think of quite a few who wished harm on me, my medical license, or my family, who are no longer with us.
The price often paid for wishing harm on others is extremely high.
NEWS: Steven Roy Martin wanted to deny hospital care to the unvaccinated, now his Leukemia is progressing
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause Turbo Cancer, including Leukemia
I do not want anyone to have cancer. Even this man who operates under ignorance. I hope somehow he makes it. It is horrifying how many people are coming up with cancer now. Our friends with cancer who do the makis protocol or similar and most do combine it with conventional cut burn and poison, are still alive. It seems we have buried the others who poo poo adding alternative. Who knows about this man but I bet he is not a very critical thinker or curious
Karma