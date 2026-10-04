Shanice Bennet, London police officer, was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer in May 2023 at age 23.



Her GP told her she was "too young for breast cancer"



She had a mastectomy, axillary lymph node dissection, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and was reported "in remission" by March 2024



In June 2024 she was rushed to ER with back pain and was diagnosed with Stage 4 recurrence metastatic to bones. It then spread to liver and lungs.



She died on Sep.24, 2026 aged 26.



This is textbook presentation and progression for Turbo Cancer. Very small "remission" window.



COVID-19 Vaccines cause Turbo Cancer and she was likely mandated in 2021 to take them.



Her tumor should be sequenced and stained to advance scientific knowledge.

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