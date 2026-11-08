Remember the 200+ Canadian doctors who died suddenly after taking COVID-19 Vaccines?
Their deaths were covered-up by the Canadian Medical Association
@CMA_Docs, which erased all of them from their “In Memoriam” webpage in 2023.
Turns out CMA got $780,000 from Pfizer and then had a steady stream of $10k full page Pfizer ads for years at the same time they were erasing dead Canadian doctors from their own website
I saved one of those Pfizer ads.
The largest Canadian doctor association deliberately covered-up sudden deaths of its own members because they were getting millions in Pfizer dollars.
Evil. I remember your compilations and would love to see more of them. We need to remember the victims.
This was a tragedy, some many young, intelligent doctors with the whole lives ahead of them were snuffed out by the very industry they studied for years to master. It’s actually criminal. 🤬🤬