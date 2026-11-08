Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
4h

Evil. I remember your compilations and would love to see more of them. We need to remember the victims.

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Jen's avatar
Jen
4h

This was a tragedy, some many young, intelligent doctors with the whole lives ahead of them were snuffed out by the very industry they studied for years to master. It’s actually criminal. 🤬🤬

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