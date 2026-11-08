Remember the 200+ Canadian doctors who died suddenly after taking COVID-19 Vaccines?



Their deaths were covered-up by the Canadian Medical Association

@CMA_Docs, which erased all of them from their “In Memoriam” webpage in 2023.



Turns out CMA got $780,000 from Pfizer and then had a steady stream of $10k full page Pfizer ads for years at the same time they were erasing dead Canadian doctors from their own website



I saved one of those Pfizer ads.



The largest Canadian doctor association deliberately covered-up sudden deaths of its own members because they were getting millions in Pfizer dollars.





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