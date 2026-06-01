Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Nonwo's avatar
Nonwo
1hEdited

Whatever big pharma says go opposite.

Actually whatever the mass media says go opposite.

Are there spike proteins in the jab? I would run away as fast as I can!!

Stick with the Makis protocol.

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Julie M's avatar
Julie M
23m

I just need to know for others and myself WHERE or WHO we can trust to get the Ivermectin,, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole, PLEASE??

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