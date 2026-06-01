By:Alex Karpa

Updated: June 01, 2026 at 6:15AM EDT

A promising new cancer treatment, delivered through a simple injection under the skin, has demonstrated significant tumour shrinkage in patients with recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck cancer.

Scientists from the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) presented their findings from the research, known as the OrigAMI-4 trial, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) annual meeting Sunday.

The jab, called amivantamab, was given to people who had stopped responding to standard treatments.

Research shows the injection of amivantamab shrank tumours in 43 of the 102 patients, including 15 whose tumours disappeared completely.

Experts say the results of this clinical trial are promising.

Amivantamab is a targeted cancer treatment designed to block several of the signals that help cancer cells grow and spread. It is made by Johnson & Johnson and is already used to treat certain types of lung cancer.

ANALYSIS:

Always look at the financial benefits first. Then work backwards.

Amivantamab, a targeted therapy made by Johnson & Johnson is already used for lung cancer.

Amivantamab costs between $250,000 and $330,000 per year. (!!)



Is it curative? Of course not! (Don't be silly)



If you believe the Big Pharma Clinical Trials (like the MARIPOSA trial), this $300k drug will give you a few months extra before your cancer comes back and will give you a few months extra overall survival.



Then there are the side effects, of course.

Grade 3 Side Effects are “Serious” Side effects (the Grading scale goes up to 4).

35-80% of patients had Grade 3 or higher side effects (!!)

Could Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole or combinations thereof be far superior to this $300k drug? Absolutely.



But imagine $3000/year worth of Ivermectin & Mebendazole vs $300,000 worth of Amivantamab.



Some people make the argument that if Ivermectin worked better for cancer, all Oncologists would use it.



Yes, humans, especially in highly competitive corporate environments, routinely take 99% salary and profit cuts for the sake of the greater good.

(Hint: they don’t).



That’s why we need Ivermectin Clinical Trials in Florida

I have helped over 9000 Cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world.



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