Imagine buying Moderna MRNA 0.00%↑ after it’s gone up 160%, not knowing that:
1. The first person in the world who took Moderna’s mRNA-4157 Cancer vaccine outside of Clinical Trials died recently with no improvement - he was a jabbed Australian Cancer Researcher (@ProfRAScolyer)
2. Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine is actually 18 to 27 injections (Phase 2 had 27 injections, Phase 3 had 18)
3. Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine has an upto 36% severe side effect rate (Grade 3+)
4. Moderna didn’t actually give us any results of their Phase 3 INTerpath-001 Trial and Phase 2 results were underwhelming at best
5. Merck actually takes 50% of the profit of every Moderna mRNA Cancer Vaccine sold
This was a Big Pharma bot driven news day with no substance whatsoever.
If you bought low, this was an excellent dead cat bounce as far as a stock move is concerned, but that’s all this is.
There is no “cure for cancer” here, sorry to say
Imagine getting cancer as predicted from the vaccine and then getting the targeted cure from the same technology!
Great business model!!
Follow the money,💰, always .🤬