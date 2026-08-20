Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Wayne G's avatar
Wayne G
5h

Imagine getting cancer as predicted from the vaccine and then getting the targeted cure from the same technology!

Great business model!!

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1 reply
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

Follow the money,💰, always .🤬

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