Imagine buying Moderna MRNA 0.00%↑ after it’s gone up 160%, not knowing that:



1. The first person in the world who took Moderna’s mRNA-4157 Cancer vaccine outside of Clinical Trials died recently with no improvement - he was a jabbed Australian Cancer Researcher (@ProfRAScolyer)



2. Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine is actually 18 to 27 injections (Phase 2 had 27 injections, Phase 3 had 18)



3. Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine has an upto 36% severe side effect rate (Grade 3+)



4. Moderna didn’t actually give us any results of their Phase 3 INTerpath-001 Trial and Phase 2 results were underwhelming at best



5. Merck actually takes 50% of the profit of every Moderna mRNA Cancer Vaccine sold

This was a Big Pharma bot driven news day with no substance whatsoever.



If you bought low, this was an excellent dead cat bounce as far as a stock move is concerned, but that’s all this is.



There is no “cure for cancer” here, sorry to say

Give a gift subscription

Share