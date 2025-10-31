NEWS: MEBENDAZOLE 40% off SALE at All Family Pharmacy, Boca Raton, FloridaWilliam MakisOct 31, 202536147ShareLINK TO BUY (CODE MAKIS25)SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare36147Share
I would never be able to obtain any prescriptions for these drugs because basically no Canadian Doctors have morals, ethics or integrity and want all civilians dead.
They make more money if we die through treatments that maime, create turbo cancers and worse.
I get 1000 12mg ivermectine captules from India for $145 delivered. That corisponds to $8000 for these 3mg pills. Big pharma ripoff.