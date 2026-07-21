NEWS: MAHA Darling Vinay Prasad crashed and burned at the FDA. Deservedly so. Fired after 11 months.

He sold his soul to Big Pharma and they fired him anyways.



Vinay Prasad @VPrasadMDMPH is one of the many reasons MAHA is in deep trouble...and he really is a cautionary tale.



He was wrong about Ivermectin for COVID-19 and he was even more wrong about Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole in Cancer.



But he was “Big Pharma” and “TV” friendly, so MAHA backed his hiring into the FDA, where he took on several important roles.



This is what happens when you replace a real movement, with actors.



The strategy of trying to meet Big Pharma halfway on corruption and fraud, by hiring people who are only “mildly corrupted” and still love Big Pharma, is a poor one, because it’s very transparent.



Vinay’s arguments about repurposed drugs are so painfully idiotic, that I can’t fathom how he can hold on to his medical license as an Oncologist, let alone be shoved in front of millions of Americans at the FDA.



“It’s not plausible anti-parasitics work for cancer“ except Johns Hopkins was granted a PATENT on Mebendazole for use in Glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive cancers and ran two Clinical Trials including in CHILDREN.



If it’s “not plausible” and “we looked in the 1970s and didn’t see anything”, why would one of America’s largest Cancer Centers spend 5 years getting a PATENT on it as well as two Clinical Trials AND put children with Brain Cancer at risk?



Is Vinay really trying to tell us Johns Hopkins applied for grant funding and committed its resources to study “fringe“ things that are “not plausible“?

And who are these “fringe” doctors he’s talking about? The cancer researchers at Johns Hopkins are now “Fringe”??



Meanwhile:

- Fenbendazole Cancer Support Group on Facebook grew to over 100,000 before it was taken down



- In late 2025, Florida Governor Ron Desantis committed over $60 million for Ivermectin in Cancer research via the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund



- In early 2026, National Cancer Institute committed to studying Ivermectin in Cancer.



Not bad for something that’s “not plausible”.



And for all that, Vinay Prasad got kicked out of the FDA anyways.



Vinay is not a stupid man, but he made a choice.



“I have to bash Ivermectin“ to position himself as a “moderate” and “Big Pharma friendly”, and by doing so, he tore up his Hippocratic Oath (to further his career).



Let’s be honest, many doctors did the same during COVID-19 with the jabs.

But they are pariahs on the fringe of society today. They are publicly ridiculed, mocked and no one trusts them anymore.



Your average mainstream doctor has lower favorability rating than chlamydia and it’s well earned.



Many of these MAHA actors deserve the same fate.

They sold out too.

They just did it with a different flavor.

The flavor of “Health Freedom”.

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