NEWS: Lawyer Shawn Buckley from Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) fights against Health Canada attack on Natural Health Products

Right now, Health Canada is quietly moving to reclassify natural health products (vitamins, minerals, herbal remedies, traditional medicines, etc.) as if they were pharmaceutical drugs — giving the agency sweeping new powers to impose massive compliance fees, fines, and criminal penalties that could wipe out small and mid-sized producers.



This isn’t just a Canadian issue.

It’s a testing ground for a global regulatory model that could soon spread to the United States, the UK, and Europe — centralizing control over natural and alternative health options under the banner of “safety.”



To raise awareness, NHPPA is on a cross-Canada “Health Charter Tour” (Oct 4–25, 2025) — driving a classic VW van from Victoria to Ottawa to deliver over 150,000 physical petition signatures to Parliament.

Along the way, daily broadcasts of The World’s Greatest Health Show are exposing how bureaucratic overreach and pharmaceutical lobbying are shaping this agenda. (http://nhppa.org/live)

