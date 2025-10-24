NEW ARTICLE: Incompetent Oncologists attack Ivermectin and lie to Cancer patients.

I have to address this post by Oncologist Dr.Rebecca Shatsky (San Diego, CA) @Dr_RShatsky, because I often see incompetent doctors like her lying to and gaslighting cancer patients.

First, the biggest lie.

No one is in hospital in critical condition with Stage 4 incurable cancer because they were “trying to treat their cancer with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole“...”They are dying because they missed their chance at a cure by doing this“

This is a LIE.

Having helped over 10,000 cancer patients, I have not seen a single case she describes. Not one.

About 80% of cancer patients who try Ivermectin and Fenbendazole do so because their chemo, radiation, immunotherapy or other conventional treatments are NOT WORKING. Most are on their 3rd or 4th line of treatment and their cancer is PROGRESSING. Or they’ve been sent home to die by their incompetent or corrupt Oncologist who is not uptodate on latest peer reviewed cancer research. These patients come to me for help BECAUSE what their Oncologists have done has not worked and now their Stage 1 and 2 cancer has turned to Stage 4 and continues to get worse. They are dying at the hands of their Oncologist. Then they seek out ALTERNATIVES.

About 10% of those who try Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are at an early stage. Vast majority will also do their surgery or even chemo as well. But some will become cancer free and may not need surgery or chemo at that point.

About 10% of those who try Ivermectin and Fenbendazole do so because they can’t have chemo due to prior severe side effects, or they make an informed decision not to.

But when they make a decision not to, they were not going to take chemo under any circumstances (maybe they watched their loved one die from chemo, maybe their fear is too strong, maybe their body is too weak). Their decision has nothing to do with Ivermectin or Fenbendazole itself. If Ivermectin didn’t exist, they would have made the same exact decision.

What Dr.Rebecca Shatsky has posted is grossly unethical and unprofessional. She is not fit to be anyone’s Oncologist and God help those cancer patients who are currenly under her care.

I never understood why Oncologists had to lie.

Look Rebecca, you are clearly a moron. You were blessed in life to get into medicine without having the IQ or the competence, or the ethics to be a doctor. Yet somehow you got in and now you’re a California doctor. God has blessed you above and beyond...

Be happy selling your chemo and just shut up.

Don’t LIE to cancer patients, because when a doctor lies, patients die. Cancer patients lose hope and some go into a spiral that can often lead to death.

You don’t read latest Cancer Research papers, and you make no effort to maintain even basic competence as an Oncologist. You’re a fraud.

How these incompetent doctors have the hubris to show up in public and just post lie after lie, is beyond me.

What an absolute fraud.

Give a gift subscription

Share