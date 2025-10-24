COVID Intel - by William Makis (McGill Medicine)

Richard
4h

The Big Pharma industry is so afraid of being exposed that their high costly Chemo & Radation therapy for cancer patients, Which only has a 1 % success rate, Big Pharma doesn't want the truth out about alternative treatments that do work, im living proof, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer & rejected Chemo and Radation, and choose Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Menbendazole, Methylblue, Vitamin B-17, and CBD oil, and after 67 days retested and my PSA levels went to zero!!!! I took a Vitamin protocol, changed diet that eliminated Sugar & Corn Syrup, added more fruits & vegetables, and exercise!!!! Big Pharma just wants to bill your insurance companies out of every single dollar! I urge all cancer patients to start suing all in a class action lawsuits & individuals lawsuits that these Pharmaceutical companies are responsible for patients deaths and sue them !

JohnG
4h

You are this generation's Alfred Wegener (the meteorologist who discovered Plate Tectonics and was ostracized by the Geological associations and academia before they adopted his theory ~50 years later). Also think Galileo who was put in house arrest for proving the Earth rotated around the sun.

Unfortunately, the herd instinct is strong in this race

