Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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NEWS: In Canada, asking what a woman is, is not allowed.

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Jun 14, 2026

NEWS: In Canada, asking what a woman is, is not allowed.

Watch Liberal politicians scramble to silence Canada’s Chief Science Advisor when she tries to answer what the definition of a woman is .

“It is pride month…asking what is a man or a woman is highly offensive” Liberal MP John-Paul Danko.

This is wild.

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