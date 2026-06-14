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NEWS: In Canada, asking what a woman is, is not allowed.
Jun 14, 2026
NEWS: In Canada, asking what a woman is, is not allowed.
Watch Liberal politicians scramble to silence Canada’s Chief Science Advisor when she tries to answer what the definition of a woman is .
“It is pride month…asking what is a man or a woman is highly offensive” Liberal MP John-Paul Danko.
This is wild.
15 minutes with Makis Medicine
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
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