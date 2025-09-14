NEWS: FRAUD Alert - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government continues to defraud cancer patients with fraudulent X, Twitter accounts, emails and websites. It has to stop.
FRAUD Alert - Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government continues to defraud cancer patients with fraudulent X, Twitter accounts, emails and websites.
It's sad to see cancer patients send money to these government funded scammers and then complain they got scammed.
To repeat:
I am not on Facebook
I am not on WhatsApp
I am not on Telegram
I don't use Messenger
I don't use Signal
I don't have a website
I don't "advertise" or sell anything
I have one email
I will NEVER chat with you
I will NEVER ask you to send money
Here is the Alberta government lawyer who is behind all of the defrauding of cancer patients.
He is on Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's team and his salary is paid by Alberta Health Services, who are trying to force cancer patients to only use chemo, radiation and their expensive cancer drugs.
Alberta Health Services has been harming Cancer patients for years and this is the latest attack, spearheaded by Premier Danielle Smith.
Call his office.
Report him to @RCMPAlberta. Report him to your local police.
What a travesty. Asking God to intervene on behalf of those who need His healing touch in their lives…the cancer patients. May these health enemies be stopped.
You would have to be a Luddite to call the RCMP without any evidence of who is actually doing these things. Where is the evidence?? Memos, emails, log chats, trace files. You have not shown any of these. I'm NOT saying that she or THEY are not doing these things but without some kind of concrete evidence there is no case and no level of law enforcement will act without some kind of concrete evidence. So please. If you have it put the evidence out there for people to see and use. Anyone can make accusations about another person. That is NOT evidence of wrongdoing. Who do those fake websites trace back to? That is easy enough for any person with Google to discover. Simply locate the hosting company and the company that holds the domain name for the site. A few minutes more of detective work and you should have at least some of the evidence you need. Then you can really help yourself and your lawyer. When your case finally makes it to court you can also seek FULL DISCLOSURE which will force the guilty parties to ante up any evidence they have that is relevant to your case.