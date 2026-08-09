mFLUSIVA - the Moderna mRNA Influenza Vaccine is going to make thousands of people violently ill





Who is going to be most hurt by the recently approved Moderna mRNA flu jab?



Those who took 2 or 3 COVID-19 Vaccines...



Let me explain:



Those who took COVID-19 Vaccines and were severely injured have either already "died suddenly" or are currently dealing with "Turbo Cancer" or severe autoimmune disease.



They will not rush to get a new mRNA flu jab.



However, there are millions who took 2 or 3 COVID-19 Vaccines and still "feel fine".



These individuals have suffered mild to moderate immune system damage (subclinical immune damage) but they don't know it.



Their immune system may barely be hanging on, but cannot sustain another mRNA attack, which is precisely what the Moderna mRNA Flu vaccine is.



Moderna's mRNA Flu vaccine will do the most damage here, because those who took 2-3 COVID-19 Vaccines are mostly compliant and 90% still "feel fine" even though they have suffered irreversible internal damage in many cases.



If we get a "bad flu season", the unvaccinated will be blamed and the recently mRNA flu vaccinated will fill up the hospitals, ICUs and morgues.

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