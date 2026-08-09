Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
1d

Not sure what the endgame is, and why they're doing this but one thing is certain. It was designed to cause harm to us.

Such a great evil aimed at us...

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33 replies
Serenity's avatar
Serenity
1d

This is a chilling forecast of what is to come. Most of us subscribers will not go near any vaccine. How do we protect ourselves from the shedding?

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