Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Fook Keong Yip's avatar
Fook Keong Yip
5h

Dr. Makis, you're phenomenal in your deduction!

I have been following Dr. Marik's cancer information at the same time as I have been following your information and testimonials. I too am a little confused by Marik's rather over cautious approach especially with regards to Fenbendazole which he thinks is only suitable for animals. That indicates to me that a part of him still believe in what Big Pharma tells him.

And yes, poor old Pierre Kory is being played by Big Pharma, again, through this Mary Beth Pfeiffer agent. You're right, I can see that Kory will be very prone to being tricked like that.

I hope you will get your Florida clinic opened very soon because the World needs it more than ever. My best regards to you, Dr. Makis and I thank you for your character. The World needs real men of your calibre.

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Gord's avatar
Gord
6h

Great article! If you were still in Canada I would buy you a beer. Elbows up! Lol

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