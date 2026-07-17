I was told my article from July 16 caused quite a stir!

Summary:

Dr.Paul Marik wrote a Jun.21, 2026 SUBSTACK condemning “high” doses of Ivermectin and Mebendazole found on random Internet protocols (all of which were stolen from me, altered and widely circulated by fraudsters and imposters).

He gave dosing of Ivermectin 12 to 36mg and Mebendazole 100mg to 500mg, all kinds of variations, intermittent dosing, pulsing, twirling and dancing.

Dr.Paul Marik’s protocols are summarized below:

My argument is THESE DOSES DON’T WORK for 95% of cancer cases.

It’s a nice way of me saying that this dosing is a complete WASTE OF TIME for a Stage 4 Cancer patient needing real help. It’s GARBAGE.

PART 2

First of all, I like both Dr.Paul Marik and Dr.Pierre Kory.

I think they’ve done better work than 99.99% of doctors out there.

I think it’s terrific that Pierre Kory wrote 2 books, on Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide. So credit where credit is due.

They may want me eliminated, but I can still appreciate the work they’ve done and all the patients they’ve helped, with COVID-19 or Cancer.

EXPERIENCE MATTERS

In the previous article, a substack subscriber got furious in the comments, that I stated Pierre Kory treated only 75 Cancer patients and he accused me of lying and making up that number. He is now banned for life, but I did find the source, so let me show it to you, so you see I don’t make things up. And it makes for another fun article.

Pierre Kory has worked with 75 Cancer patients (I have worked with 9000+) → experience matters.

SOURCE: May 22, 2025 article by Mary Beth Pfeiffer: “Safe, Cheap drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole May just quell cancer”

This is such a crucial part of Mary Beth’s article.

Let me dissect it.

Mary Beth Pfeiffer writes op-eds with Pierre Kory, she is his right hand media person. But who is she really???

Mary Beth Pfeiffer is one of the people sabotaging our New Florida Cancer Center for repurposed drugs. She is sabotaging our Ivermectin research, she is sabotaging our cancer research work. She gave public support to a Big Pharma sponsored hit piece by a group that is trying to get my Florida License cancelled to ensure 10,000s of cancer patients NEVER have access to a proper Ivermectin Cancer Center.

I told Pierre Kory about this and suggested that he fire her. He stayed silent.

With that in mind, let’s see what she wrote:

“Dr.Pierre Kory, who runs Leading Edge Clinic, has personally treated about seventy-five cancer cases with repurposed drugs”

So the paid subscriber commenter who called me a liar and said I was making up the claim that Pierre Kory has only treated 75 cancer patients, is now banned for life. I’m not a liar and I don’t make things up.

“I don’t see it alone doing the miraculous things others are talking about” - Dr.Mollie James is a “trauma surgeon and critical care physician”, with zero training in treating cancer patients. I suspect this is a direct dig at me.

“While they are hopeful, treating doctors REJECT labels like miracle cure that are touted on social media, especially for ivermectin and fenbendazole”

First of all, Dr.Mollie James (trauma surgeon, critical care) and Dr.Pierre Kory (critical care) can’t treat cancer patients as they have no training to do so, so they are not “treating doctors” of cancer patients. They run supplement “clinics”.

Second, this is a strawman argument. No one is using labels like “miracle cure” and when you see vague language like this, the author is lying. Who is saying “miracle cure”? Mary Beth doesn’t say because she fabricated a strawman to strike down.

“We do not see the daily incredible cures and remission” Pierre Kory said.

Likely a dig at my daily Ivermectin Cancer testimonials. I post them daily because there are so many to share. Where are Pierre’s Ivermectin Cancer success stories? I’ve never seen one.

“James is loving mistletoe” - mistletoe has some promise but nothing compared to Ivermectin and Mebendazole. Now we start to see misdirection. Look over there! Squirrel!

“Kory uses eight to ten drugs including propanolol with the strongest clinical evidence base that I’ve seen in cancer”

Propanolol, a beta blocker, does fuck all for cancer. It will slow your heart rate though. Look at this shite. I could use a Propanolol right about now.

More misdirection.

“Using an over-the-counter drug approved solely for de-worming animals is fraught with risk”

And there it is. The language of the Ivermectin ATTACKER. The Big Pharma Asset.

This might as well have been written by CNN, New York Times or Pfizer’s Legal Team.

Put all the puzzle pieces together and you realize what this is. This is a hit piece dressed up as a “cautiously supportive article”

“ I don’t see it doing miraculous things”

“it gives patients false hope”

“we do not see daily incredible cures and remission”

“loving mistletoe”

“Kory uses 8 to 10 drugs, propanolol is the strongest evidence I’ve seen in cancer”

drugs approved for de-worming animals fraught with risk

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. If I told you a Big Pharma CEO wrote this, now you can say: “yes, I see it”.

Mary Beth Pfeiffer is SEEDING DOUBT. You walk away from this article being more afraid and in doubt than ever. And that’s precisely the point.

Now, I think Mary Beth Pfeiffer is one of those CIA types who latch onto an unsuspecting doctor like Pierre Kory like a tick and then inject poison into their work. Since she’s doing all the writing work for him and making his life easier, he may not have even noticed. Pierre is after all, a chill guy who likes to have a good time. Always tanned, living the good life. Would he even suspect her?

Mary Beth Pfeiffer has published in a ton of mainstream media publications, this is no independent freedom fighting journalist that latched onto Pierre:

CONCLUSION

I have no issue with Dr.Paul Marik seeing cancer patients.

I have no issue with Dr.Pierre Kory seeing cancer patients for $3000.

I have no issue with “Leading Edge Clinic” seeing cancer patients for $3000.

Free market.

Everyone thinks they have the best approach.

I get it. Paul Marik wrote a book on supplements in cancer.

Pierre Kory wrote a book on Ivermectin and Chlorine Dioxide.

When you’ve been in something for years and written books, you think you know it all. And maybe they knew better than anyone 3 years ago. But not now.

I prefer to get down to numbers.

My work: 9000 Cancer patients, >1000 successes and testimonials

Pierre Kory: 75 Cancer patients, 0 testimonials (article says “small cohort had dramatic response and remission with tumors melting away"), ok so “small”/75. Like what…10? 5?

Paul Marik: ??? Cancer patients, 0 testimonials

WHERE DO THE DOSES COME FROM?

MD ANDERSON (Houston, TX) & Brazilian Team introduced Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day dosing in CHILDREN with leukemia as young as 5 years old in 2020 in a small case series. Two children of three had a temporary remission (SOURCE)

JOHNS HOPKINS (Baltimore, MD) introduced Mebendazole 1500mg/day dosing in CHILDREN with Brain tumors as young as 1 year old in 2016 (SOURCE)

I just gave you the Holy Grail source of dosing for Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer, approved for children from two of the largest Cancer Centers IN THE WORLD.

Is Dr.Paul Marik really telling you that an Ivermectin dose for a 5 year old child with cancer is far TOO HIGH for an adult???

Is Dr.Paul Marik really telling you that a Mebendazole dose of 1500mg for a child with cancer is far TOO HIGH for an adult and you should use 200mg instead???

How is this even a discussion?

What kind of nonsense is this?

Can you sense my frustration?

Give me that Propanolol already!

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