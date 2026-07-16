The above images are EXCERPTS from Dr.Paul Marik’s June 21, 2026 substack.

MY COMMENTS

I will try to be nice about this.

Always ask any “Alternative Practitioner” how many cancer patients they have helped and over what period of time.

I don’t know how many cancer patients Dr.Paul Marik has followed but I have never seen him post Ivermectin Cancer Testimonials. I know his partner, Dr.Pierre Kory has seen about 75 cancer patients at his Leading Edge Clinic, which is nice but a very small number.

I have directly helped over 9000+ cancer patients with Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole and the longest case follow-up is now 2 years.

Dr.Marik’s recommendations don’t work in 95% of cancer cases. They will in 5%.

Ivermectin 12mg to 36mg doesn’t work. It’s too low. Problem is bioavailability.

Such a low dose may work in some cases of lymphoma, bladder cancer and lung cancer (with chemo). Occasionally prostate. So maybe 5% of cases.

We have used it as a MAINTENANCE Dose for Cancer prevention, not active cancer.

Mebendazole 200-400mg also doesn’t work. And it gets better.

He says there is no established dosing from Clinical Trials. Actually there is.

Johns Hopkins established 1500mg dose for children with brain cancer.

I repeat, Mebendazole 1500mg dose for CHILDREN as young as 1 years old.

Yes, CHILDREN. SEE FOR YOURSELF.

So an adult is supposed to take 1/5th the dose of a 1 year old CHILD dose that was established by Johns Hopkins Cancer Center that owns the patent on Mebendazole? REALLY???

I’m trying to be very nice here.

I’m sure Dr.Paul Marik means well and I’m sure he’s read many books and many studies. But if you don’t have the EXPERIENCE in dealing with thousands of cancer patients, you shouldn’t be giving advice. Or at least, say you are speaking “theoretically” and “hypothetically”.

Because the fact is, I have hundreds of cancer patients coming to me from “Alternative Health Practitioners” who gave low doses which did nothing and only wasted precious time the cancer patient didn’t have.

The cancer progresses on these low doses. Every single time.

Recently I had two sad cases of cancer patients who went elsewhere while we are moving to Florida, had their doses reduced (one went to a well known American Clinic, one went to a Mexican Clinic) and after a few months, they progressed.

It makes me ill.

We are testing these doses in the lab. Bioavailability is a big issue.

We are also working on better formulations of Ivermectin and Mebendazole to improve bioavailability. There are brilliant minds working on this. It can be done and it will represent the next generation of repurposed drugs.

But that’s the reason why even Johns Hopkins deemed higher doses necessary for CHILDREN as young as 1 years old, when they gave them 1500mg Mebendazole.

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