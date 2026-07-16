Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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Surlygurl's avatar
Surlygurl
2h

This answers a question I've had for years. Before I knew I had endometrial cancer, I was doing the Florida Sharkman's protocol for parasites. I had a uterine fibroid that showed up on a scan that I had prior to gallbladder surgery. I was post menopausal and started bleeding after the surgery. Well, too many details to go into, but I started that protocol that includes IVM and Fenben. Both in low doses. I thought I was covered for whatever I was dealing with. I was very shocked when I was Dx with Stage 3 endometrial cancer a 1 1/2yr later. I did eventually contact Dr Makis and got on his protocol after surgery and chemo, prior to starting immunotherapy. I did Dr M's protocol when I started the immunotherapy. I had 2 clear scans and (2) 0% Signatera tests so I quit the immunotherapy (was supposed to be on it another 1 !/2 yrs) because of all the dibilitating side effects. I am another confirmation that the low dose doesn't help and the high dose works.

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Maria's avatar
Maria
3h

We need more doctors like you Dr Makis!!

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