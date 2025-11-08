COVID mRNA vaccines can induce cancer in 17 distinct ways according to more than 100 studies

Part of the scientific community warned more than four years ago about the cancer risks associated with mRNA injections against COVID. Literature data now suggests that they have the ability to induce, accelerate or awaken cancers in 17 different ways.

Is mass vaccination against COVID causing an explosion in cancer cases, as many scientists claim, some of whom had it prophesied from May 2021 ? A collective of French oncologists published two years ago a platform, categorically refuting this hypothesis: “ To date, no alert link has been published between an increased incidence or risk of rapid progression of cancer after COVID-19 vaccination or after another vaccination. “Today they claim to be confronted with a tsunami of dazzling cancers, particularly among young people, to which they say they find no rational explanation:

We have a rapid increase in pancreatic cancer without us having the slightest idea of the reason. Something happened? We do not know. The whole world, all of world oncology is asking itself the question. [...] The system that allows us to understand cancer is faulty. Professor Khayat, co-founder of InCA

If Professor Khayat is consistent, he cannot theoretically exclude that vaccination could be at the origin of this explosion of cancer cases since it is (1) extremely recent if we refer to his previous interventions, (2) it affects the entire planet –in particular populations who have been forced to inject to maintain a social life or who have aggressively promoted vaccination (influencers in particular) –, and (3) it seems to respond to an unprecedented logic. As would a substance used for the first time in humans, of which only part of the composition is known and whose impact on cancer has not been assessed before its massive deployment[1].

Epidemiologist Nicolas Huscher listed last March 10 Ways Anti-COVID Messenger RNA Injections Can Cause Cancer. This list, resulting from a study[2] published in December 2023 in the journal Cureus can in our opinion be extended today to 17 items based (non-exhaustive) on more than 100 studies.

1. Genome instability

The risk of vaccine RNA being integrated into the genome of vaccinated people was confirmed in 2021 by a series of studies[3],[4],[5]. Insertional mutagenesis induced by DNA integration causes frame shift mutations (frameshift) which induce the production of aberrant proteins leading to cancer.

The European Medicines Agency always affirm that vaccine mRNA cannot penetrate the nucleus of cells, this integration assuming the use of an enzyme (reverse transcriptase) which would, according to her, be absent from human cells. Now this statement, which is not based on any evidence, was overturned in June 2021. This phenomenon was observed in July 2023 in mice, where a single injection of mRNA was able to induce genetic modification[6]. More recently, vaccine Spike protein has been found in tumors of vaccinated patients[7], which suggests that it can integrate into the genome, the first feared consequence of such integration being the development of cancer.

This hypothesis was relaunched in mid-April by scientists from a biomolecular research laboratory (Neo7Bioscience) and researchers from the University of North Texas[8]. The molecular data they collected suggests that the vaccine-derived RNA could be retrotranscribed into the host genome, permanently modifying gene regulation. They also reveal carcinogenic signs and immune breakdown.

2. Immune evasion

The Spike protein (S2) inhibits several tumor suppressor genes (p53, BRCA1/2, RB1)[9],[10],[11], to which it binds, allowing cancer cells d’escape their detection and destruction by the immune system. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher speak of a “ oncogenic reversal “.

The first study demonstrating this interference of the Spike protein with the p53 protein, also called “guardian of the genome” was published in October 2021[12] by Jiang et al. The study was retracted in May 2022 by order of Anthony Fauci’s NIH. A request to publish email exchanges regarding this retraction was filed under the Access to Information Act, but the NIH still refuses to release them 490 pages of communications. These results have been confirmed in vitro by Zhang and El Deiry[13] in 2024 and a month later in vivo[14].

3. Mechanism of repair of altered DNA

The vaccine Spike protein induces genomic alterations and inhibits the DNA repair system (Jiang, Zhang and El Deiry). This mechanism is normally put in place in the event of attack on the body, to prevent mutations which can promote the appearance of cancers, repair errors affecting oncogenes or tumor suppressor genes. Its alteration induces an immunodeficiency which is “ a direct path to cancer[15] “.

There strategic sequence of the Spike protein patented in 2016 by Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, would make it possible to target a gene (MSH3)[16] the modification of which leads to a deficit in DNA repair[17]. The pathways by which the Spike protein inhibits this mechanism are listed in Başaran’s article et al.[18] published last April.

4. Chronic inflammation

Lipid nanoparticles[19],[20] used for the transport of vaccine mRNA induce a massive secretion of inflammatory proteins[21],[22],[23],[24] (cytokine storm) paving the way for the emergence of cancer stem cells. These cells are likely to grow in all organs (including blood stem cells[25]) taking into account the widespread biodistribution of the Spike protein[26],[27], the pathogenicity of which is described in detail in three literature reviews[28],[29],[30] and in more than 320 studies. This inflammation can result in exhaustion of T cells, which are then no longer able to eliminate cancer cells.

Grok AI confirms that the injections cause acute inflammation, but which resolves within a few days (Bergamaschi, Ogata) and which would be comparable to that of other vaccines. He specifies that chronic inflammation requires prolonged stimulation, whereas “ the production of vaccine Spike is limited in time (mRNA is degraded in a few days, Spike in a few weeks), making chronic inflammation unlikely “. This claim is contradicted by a series of studies[31], including four recent studies where the Spike protein has been found in blood plasma up to 709 days after an injection[32] (245 days[33] or 12 months[34] according to other studies), and up to 17 months[35] in the tissues and organs of Japanese patients, particularly the brain. More than four years after the first injections, no one actually knows if the body stops producing it.

5. Dysregulation of the immune system

MRNA vaccination causes suppression of T cells (lymphopenia)[36] and responses to type I interferon[37], which plays a crucial role in cancer surveillance and proliferation. These changes lead to an alteration of innate immunity[38],[39],[40],[41] and at a reprogramming of the immune response adaptive[42],[43]. Dysregulation of the immune system in the central nervous system has also been reported[44].

As part of COVID-19 vaccination, this inhibition ensures appropriate peak protein synthesis and reduced immune activation. There is evidence that adding 100% N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1′) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while vaccines without mRNA modification were not induced by opposing results, suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development. Rubio-Casillas et al. Review: N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ): Friend or foe of cancer? https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.131427.

Grok cites a 2020 study[45], carried out by Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, who argues that mRNA vaccines induce robust responses of persistent CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, detected from the first days post-vaccination, which would contradict the idea of general immunosuppression and durable. On the contrary, Pfizer’s own clinical data demonstrate a reduction in T lymphocytes 6 to 8 days after vaccination in 45% to 46% of participants[46] which we now know is getting worse over time.

6. RNA disruption

Vaccine mRNA is a modified mRNA with the aim of increasing its longevity and production. The technique used by Pfizer and Moderna (codon optimization) disrupts microRNAs, which are essential players in cell proliferation and death, particularly of cancer cells[47],[48]. A study showed in 2021[49] that the vaccine Spike protein is transported in vesicles (exosomes) containing microRNAs thanks to which it will prevent the functioning of interferons and therefore inhibit natural immunity disrupting cellular processes such as proliferation or tumor monitoring.

7. Activation of oncogenic pathways

The Spike protein is suspected of indirectly activating several pathways that play a crucial role in tumor growth, proliferation and cell survival (MAPK, PI3K/AKT/mTOR[50],[51],[52]), and to increase the level of interleukin 6 (IL-6), a proinflammatory marker involved in immunity, inflammation, the progression of tumors and metastases, or even resistance to immunotherapy. Its chronic elevation is associated with a inflammation likely to promote cancer in certain contexts.

Grok specifies here again that no study formally establishes a link between these disturbances and cancer, but a recent study[53] found metabolic evidence of activation of certain oncogenic pathways, including the PI3K/mTOR pathway in patients who developed leukemia in the weeks following a second or third Pfizer injection.

8. Tumor microenvironment

Lipid nanoparticles (NPLs) accumulate in tissues via the effect Enhanced Permeability and Retention (EPR), which is characterized by increased permeability of tumor blood vessels and prolonged retention of nanoparticles in tumor tissue. NPLs thus cause a faster spread of cancer cells[54][55] able to explain the phenomenon of “turbo cancer” described by pathologists and oncologists and observed in a study involving mice[56]. Is such acceleration of a pathogenic process valid for other diseases induced by the Spike protein? Swedish researchers demonstrated in 2023 that the Spike protein could not only induce Alzheimer’s disease but that it would reduce the incubation time of the disease by 80%[57], thus causing a new form of “turbo Alzheimer’s disease”.

9. Awakening of dormant cancers

Changes induced in the tumor microenvironment by COVID-19-associated inflammation or vaccination may affect cancer awakening and metastatic relapse[58].

Patients who have not had cancer for many years suddenly relapse with aggressive and explosive cancers shortly after receiving booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These cases show very rapid tumor growth after booster administration. These turbo cancers appear more quickly and with greater virulence than we expected in patients, even those who had been stable for years. Public health authorities are reluctant to recognize this correlation. This phenomenon occurs everywhere in the world where mRNA vaccines have been administered. Professor Ian Brighthope. The big debate: Port Hedland against the Prime Minister. Nov 29. 2024

The ability of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein to fuse multiple cells[59],[60],[61] would help explain the cascade of complications of COVID-19, including cancer. There syncytia formation resulting from this fusion could indeed contribute to the development or progression of cancer, particularly in the event of a pre-existing lesion, but also to the formation of metastases and the recurrence of cancers in remission, according to a former professor at the University of Yale, Yuri Lazebni[62].

Precision, ivermectin, whose effectiveness against COVID-19 is confirmed to date by more than 100 studies, has many anti-tumor effects[63] (inhibition of tumor stem cells, proliferation, metastases and angiogenic activity, acceleration of programmed death of cancer cells, reversal of multidrug resistance), including its ability to inhibit the formation of syncytia induced during cell fusion mediated by the Spike protein[64]. Ivermectin, awarded a Nobel Prize in 2006, has an exceptional level of safety, including in children and pregnant women, making it an essential molecule according to the WHO. Why was it not authorized when nothing was known about the effectiveness, safety and carcinogenic potential of mRNA injections? The question will have to be asked sooner or later.

10. Impaired immune monitoring

modified mRNA makes tumor cells “invisible” by blocking the activation of the immune system’s first-line receptors (Toll-like receptors, or TLRs).

Karikó and Weissman, the two researchers behind Pfizer’s anti-COVID vaccine, explained in 2005[65] that the synthetic modification of RNA by the addition of m1Ψ (for which they won the Nobel Prize in Medicine), partially removed this shield by blocking the ability of natural RNA to activate primary dendritic cells. However, one of the functions of these cells is to recognize or “report” pathogens, particularly cancer cells, and to induce a targeted immune response.

These results were confirmed in 2015[66] and 2016[67]. The 2016 study also demonstrates that the use of synthetic mRNA is no more efficient than natural RNA even though it increases its toxicity (elevation of cytokines, neutrophilia), in particular by activating myeloid cells in the blood and spleen, which may reflect a carcinogenic process.

A 2021 study[68] confirms that Toll-like receivers can act as a double-edged sword and “improve pathology ‘that they are supposed to warn when TLR responses are dysregulated.

11. Frame offset (frameshift)

modified mRNA from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines produces an aberrant immune response when translated. In a third of cases, vaccine mRNA produces an “absurd” or unknown protein, other than the Spike protein for which it is programmed. The study[69] was published in January 2024. The authors agree that if these translation errors are not resolved with the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, they will pose a major security problem. However, they believe that this discovery does not call into question the security of the technology. Another team of researchers[70] issued a much more severe diagnosis last June on this major failure of the mRNA platform :

modified mRNAs [...] are not clinically usable due to their long-lasting, potentially permanent and immunostimulating nature. [...] The persistent nature of the mRNA encoding the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 results in dangerously long exposure to an unlimited dose of this pathogenic protein, and therefore needs to be re-evaluated for continued use in humans.

12. Multiple injections

Repeated exposures to synthetic mRNA and vaccine Spike lead to immune system depletion[71]. This immunosuppression, which is probably explained by the optimization of codons and by the antibody-dependent facilitation mechanism (ADE)[72],[73], suspected from clinical trials, is marked by a change in antibody class (IgG4)[74],[75],[76] today massively documented. This catastrophic change in the immune response, not observed after heterologous vaccination or with DNA vaccines (Irrgang), leads to a immune tolerance (pathogens cease to be recognized as such) which promotes reinfections[77],[78] and susceptibility to cancer[79],[80],[81],[82],[83]. Note that to date, the Peter McCullough Foundation identified at least 7 studies[84],[85],[86],[87],[88],[89],[90] demonstrating the negative effectiveness of injections.

13. DNA contamination of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain l’Plasmid DNA fraudulent[91],[92],[93],[94], whose shape (double circular strand) makes it “competent for replication”, which means that’it can theoretically integrate into the genome, and therefore induce cancer in vaccinated people. We have written numerous articles on this discovery, confirmed to date by ten teams of researchers[95] in the world, the latest being a molecular geneticist (Dr Soňa Peková)[96] mandated by the Slovak government. The quantities reported are dizzying, reaching up to 500 times the ceiling set by the European Medicines Agency, which implies integration into the genome can be done spontaneously, maximizing the risk of cancer.

14. DNA sequences of oncogenic SV40 in Pfizer injection

The addition of strategic sequences of SV40, used in genetics for “hack” the cell nucleus[97], increases the ability of mRNA to integrate into the genome tenfold.

Its use, prohibited by the FDA, has finally conceded by Pfizer, but the laboratory maintains that it does not present any health risk. Its carcinogenicity, already extensively documented, however, it has been confirmed last October by a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine[98]. The possibility that it could cause cancer is also suggested by a study[99] recent involving vaccinated subjects Pfizer and Moderna, where tumor antigens were found exclusively in the blood of Pfizer vaccine recipients.

According to Dr McKernan, at the origin of this discovery, all Pfizer vaccines (adults, pediatrics, monovalent, bivalent) would be affected by this fraud, the origin of which is attributed to the change in method[100] production carried out after the approval of the injections to meet industrial constraints linked to the pandemic context. Professor Angus Dalgleish, one of the most eminent oncologists in the world, recalled in this context that SV40 is the substance that cancer researchers inject into mice to induce cancer when they want to test chemotherapy. Could the Pfizer laboratory, which now occupies a quasi-monopoly position in the cancer treatment market, ignore this? No, and it has not changed its formula despite the collapse in demand for vaccines.

15. Deregulation of the renin-angiotensin system (RAS)

The vaccine Spike protein causes the overactivation of a key receptor (AT1R) of the renin-angiotensin system, which notably controls the multiplication of cells. This overactivation promotes vascularization, and therefore the proliferation of tumors, and generates oxidative stress that is harmful to cells. Dr Jean-Marc Sabatier[101] warned in March 2020 about the consequences of this physiological disruption, causing an imbalance between the innate and acquired immune response, and which he had prophesied risked inducing numerous cancers.

16. Destruction of the microbiota

MRNA “vaccines” destroy bifidobacteria present in the microbiota (intestinal flora), which plays a role a key role in cancer regulation and responses to cancer therapies. A groundbreaking study published by Dr. Sabine Hazan[102] showed in 2022 that mRNA vaccination against COVID decimates bifidobacteria present in the intestinal microbiota, where this loss has been observed in patients with invasive cancer. The deleterious impact of injections on the microbiota seems confirmed today by the spike protein discovery in a colon tumor biopsy in a Pfizer vaccinated patient.

17. Increased resistance to treatments

The viral and potentially vaccine Spike protein prolongs the survival of cancer cells after exposure to chemotherapy. This result was highlighted in 2024 by S. Zhang and WS El-Deiry. Although the evidence is limited to the viral Spike protein, the authors believe that this disruption of the immune response, which is closely correlated with gene inhibition p53 and the altered DNA damage response can be promoted by repeated injections, administered in the form of boosters, and by the astronomical quantities of Spike protein produced.

We could add to this catastrophic picture[103] there probable presence of hidden genes in injections, of which no one can predict the impact they might have on health. Unfortunately, we cannot cite any proof of the safety of injections, to the extent that their carcinogenicity has not been evaluated in any trial, and where no study demonstrates, to our knowledge, that injections cannot induce, awaken or accelerate cancer.

A large-scale clinical trial launched in 2021 in Australia aimed to answer this question. He was brutally interrupted without explanation by the Australian authorities, who are preparing to illegally destroy millions of biological tissue samples collected for this purpose. Another deeply disturbing fact is that several countries have reported the existence of highly toxic Pfizer batches suggesting that the laboratory has developed products of three different toxicity levels. Des cancer case clustershave recently broken out in several hospitals in the United States and Australia. However, the vaccine administered to one of the nurses concerned comes precisely from one of these high-risk batches, which corresponds to the one where the largest quantities of DNA were found.

Was the current global epidemic, the reality of which no one disputes anymore, anticipated in order to test the technology on which the industry has relied massively despite its catastrophic failure[104] and in which it has already invested dizzying sums which today prevent it from going backwards? This is what the husband of a nurse, who died of cancer a few months after being vaccinated so as not to lose his job, thinks, and whose the husband files a complaint for premeditated poisoning.

