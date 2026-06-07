Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

Makis Health - by William Makis (Cancer Researcher)

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NEWS: Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario) launches "Allison Inquiry" for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

William Makis's avatar
William Makis
Jun 07, 2026

Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario) launches “Allison Inquiry” for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured


Thank you to lawyer Shawn Buckley and Teresa Buckley for their support of the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured (in the video)

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