NEWS: Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario) launches "Allison Inquiry" for the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript912515NEWS: Canadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario) launches "Allison Inquiry" for the COVID-19 Vaccine InjuredWilliam MakisJun 07, 2026912515ShareTranscriptCanadian Member of Parliament Dean Allison (Niagara, Ontario) launches “Allison Inquiry” for the COVID-19 Vaccine InjuredThank you to lawyer Shawn Buckley and Teresa Buckley for their support of the COVID-19 Vaccine Injured (in the video)SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks15 minutes with Makis MedicineIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeWilliam MakisRecent EpisodesNEWS: UFC Fighter GSP (Georges St-Pierre) cures Ulcerative Colitis with fasting3 hrs ago • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: Cleveland Clinic took $1 billion from taxpayers to help lower income patients including CANCER patients.May 21 • William MakisBREAKING NEWS: PEDIATRIC CANCER Waitlist has been launched!May 19 • William MakisESCAPEZONE has cool new products! Happy to support my good friends who have supported us in difficult times!May 10 • William MakisESCAPEZONE - FARADAY Bulletproof Backpack with Kevlar - Thank you Escapezone for your amazing support!!Apr 7 • William MakisESCAPEZONE - My new favorite Bulletproof Backpack!! Shielded from Hackers, Trackers and Bullets...Feb 24 • William MakisAlberta's Pedophile Premier - Danielle Smith - now on record for providing safe haven for child sex abusers and child rapist doctors while…Jan 28 • William Makis