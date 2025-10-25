NEWS: Billionaire Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong is controlled opposition. He is part of Big Pharma's attempts to cover-up the mRNA Vaccine Induced CANCER Epidemic
Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong is controlled opposition
There was NO explosion of cancers in 2020, due to COVID.
It started in 2021 when Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccine junk started being injected into millions of arms.
COVID-19 didn’t “immunosuppress millions of lives” COVID-19 Vaccines did exactly that.
You have to recognize controlled opposition and how it gets a platform to come out of nowhere with a message Big Pharma wants to push.
He appeared on @TuckerCarlson out of nowhere and that’s how Big Pharma got him launched.
A reclusive billionaire who owns the LA Times suddenly found the “cure for cancer”?
Now they’re pushing the: “COVID-19 Vaccines cure cancer“, “COVID-19 causes cancer“ fraud.
It’s a Big Pharma cover-up.
Do you see it?
These guys are very transparent.
Look at this garbage:
I got to lay eyes on the hospital/clinic visits for cancer in a county hospital district in a medium/large city that was highly vaccinated. All cancers but two that were listed have at least doubled, and colon and breast quadrupled. Prostate grew by 6x.
The cancers did NOT start to increase until 2021. The data went back to the early 2000's.
WOW!!! Thanks Dr Makis! We would NEVER have known this!! Ty for the truth!!!