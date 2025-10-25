Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong is controlled opposition

There was NO explosion of cancers in 2020, due to COVID.

It started in 2021 when Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Vaccine junk started being injected into millions of arms.

COVID-19 didn’t “immunosuppress millions of lives” COVID-19 Vaccines did exactly that.

You have to recognize controlled opposition and how it gets a platform to come out of nowhere with a message Big Pharma wants to push.

Dr.Pat Soon-Shiong is controlled opposition.

He appeared on @TuckerCarlson out of nowhere and that’s how Big Pharma got him launched.

A reclusive billionaire who owns the LA Times suddenly found the “cure for cancer”?

Now they’re pushing the: “COVID-19 Vaccines cure cancer“, “COVID-19 causes cancer“ fraud.

It’s a Big Pharma cover-up.

Do you see it?

These guys are very transparent.

Look at this garbage:

