NEWS: Big Pharma’s WAR on Ivermectin in Cancer



This is the “dream team” that Big Pharma sends to harass me daily and attack terminally ill cancer patients who are exercising their “Right to Try”



What a waste of time and energy!

You’d think these people would have careers or families to spend time with, or even a hobby, instead of spending hundreds of hours attacking vulnerable cancer patients. How much can they be getting paid?



This is truly a WAR on Cancer patients by the Pharmaceutical Industry and its assets.



Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole work in majority of cases (I wouldn’t be here 16 months and 7200 Cancer patients later if they didn’t) but they represent an existential threat to a $200 Billion a year Cancer Drug Cartel, that is panicking.



I really don’t mind the personal attacks from these clowns. But they are trying to hurt cancer patients.



That’s where this goes from just being comical to being evil. These people are evil. They are rotten human beings. They are... scum.



Maybe they succeed in hurting SOME cancer patients. But for every cancer patient they hurt, a hundred more educate themselves on repurposed drugs, dig deeper, read more and get help.



It’s a strange phenomenon, because everything they do is counterproductive to their objectives.



There are now 100,000s of cancer patients all over the world using Ivermectin, Mebendazole, Fenbendazole



Florida Governor @GovRonDeSantis has just committed $60 million for Ivermectin Cancer Research. More Clinical Trials are coming.



Whatever these Big Pharma assets have done, has only advanced Repurposed drugs further and further, to the point Ivermectin, Mebendazole are at the cutting edge of Cancer Research, leading the way to the future of Cancer Care.



So....thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for all your help over this past year!!

Pictured:

Dorit Reiss, Professor of Law UCSFLaw, Bay Area, CA

Ian Copeland PhD Geneticist

Neil Stone MD (UK) Infectious Diseases doctor

Dan Wilson (Debunk the Funk) PhD Molecular Biology (Johnson & Johnson)

Alex Berenson (New York Times)

